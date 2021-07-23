Flash flood watch issued for parts of south central, southern Utah until 10 pm Friday

UTAH, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of south central and southern Utah.

“The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a flash flood watch for a portion of Utah, including the following areas; south central Utah, southern mountains and Zion National Park,” said the NWS website. The watch is in place from noon Friday to 10 p.m.

Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop over the southern Utah mountains this afternoon and move south down sensitive drainages and slot canyons across south central and southwest Utah.

“Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in burn scars, slot canyons, and normally dry washes and streams,” the post said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.