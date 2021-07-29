Flash flood watch issued for portions of southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH, July 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of southern Utah on Thursday.

“Slow moving storms capable of producing heavy rainfall are expected late this afternoon and overnight into the early morning hours Friday for portions of southern Utah,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. “Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in dry washes, slot canyons, and small streams.”

The flood watch is in effect for Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Zion National Park, as well as Escalante, Boulder, Loa, Kanab, Green River, Gateway, Bulldog, Fry Canyon, Blanding and Towaoc.

The watch is in place until midnight.

