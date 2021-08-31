Flash flood watch issued for southern Utah beginning noon Tuesday through Thursday

SOUTHERN UTAH, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of southern Utah beginning at noon Tuesday.

“A flash flood watch is in effect from 12 p.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Thursday for southern Utah, including Capitol Reef NP, Bryce Canyon NP and Zion NP,” according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

The watch is also in effect for Cedar City, Price, Milford, St. George and Kanab.

A watch is also in effect from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 12 a.m. Thursday for Castle Country, including the San Rafael Swell and west Canyonlands National Park.

Earlier Monday night, officials warned that flash flooding was possible for southwestern Utah during this time period.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.