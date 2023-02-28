Flashing, booming rousts sleeping Utahns as thundersnow squalls form overnight

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Folks living along the Wasatch Front and much of northern Utah were denied heavy REM sleep early Tuesday morning when they were shaken from their sleep by the flashing and booming created by the relatively rare phenomenon known as thundersnow.

It was just about 2 a.m. when scores of sleep deprived Utahns took to social media to describe the unsettling weather, which also included gusting winds and blowing snow.

“Thunder, lightning and wind…woke us up here in the Ogden Valley at 2am,” wrote one Facebook user.

“I thought aliens finally arrived,” wrote another.

“It was crazy loud here in Hooper. Afraid to see what it looks like out here when the sun comes up.”

“Yes, here in Henefer. It was insane and now I can’t sleep. Ugh winter!”

“Yep., It was crazy… Nice and loud in Bountiful.”

“Yes! Can we not do that again?!?! I don’t even like storms in the summer!!”

According to the National Weather Service in SLC, thundersnow happens when “shallow layer of unstable air leads to enhanced upward motion, increasing snow growth and a causing enough electric charge separation for lightning.”

In addition to last night’s thunder and lighting displays Utahns also got to contend with gusting winds and continued snowfall.

UDOT is warning commuters, especially in northern Utah, to be prepared for challenging winter driving conditions, including possible black ice.

The UDOT statement is as follows:

Areas of lingering road snow/slush can be expected along I-15 and US-89 following the snow squall that came through last night. Snow showers will continue over the mountain routes this morning, leading to additional road snow.

Conditions taper off later this afternoon, but the weather pattern remains active as more snow is expected throughout the state. Additional RWAs will be issued over the coming days as an active pattern persists over Utah.

Motorists are advised to use caution and TravelWise. Motorists using canyon and mountain routes should be aware Traction Laws may be enforced.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period:

-I-15, ID Border to Black Ridge

-I-70, Cove Fort to Fremont Junction

-I-80, Rowley Junction to Wyoming Border

-I-84, Entire Route

-I-215, Entire Route

-US-6, Spanish Fork to Price

-US-40, Silver Creek Junction to Duchesne

-US-89, Idaho Border to Kanab

-US-189, Provo Canyon (Entire Route)

-US-191, WY Border to Price; Monticello to Bluff

-US-491, Entire Route

-SR-12, Entire Route

-SR-14, Entire Route

-SR-20, Entire Route

-SR-143, Brian Head (Entire Route)

-SR-190, Big Cottonwood Canyon (Entire Route)