Fleeing suspect shot, wounded by rangers after allegedly ramming patrol vehicle in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah, May 4, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A joint investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night on Highway 89 near the entrance to the Lone Rock Beach Campground in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

National Park Service law enforcement rangers responded around 8 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle after an alert from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office identified a potentially dangerous suspect. During rangers’ attempt to stop the vehicle, the suspect allegedly rammed a patrol car, prompting rangers to open fire, an NPS news release said.

The suspect sustained non-critical injuries and was treated at Page Hospital in Arizona before being taken into custody. No rangers were seriously hurt in the incident.

Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The FBI, National Park Service, and Kane County Sheriff’s Office are leading the joint investigation. Further details have yet to be released.