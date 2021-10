UTAH, Oct. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A flood advisory is in effect for parts of the northern Wasatch Front until 10:45 p.m. Monday.

The advisory includes Salt Lake City, West Bountiful and Roy, said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

“Ongoing rain is resulting in some standing water in poor drainage areas,” the tweet said. “Use caution when traveling!”

