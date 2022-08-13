Flood warning in effect for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service Friday issued a flood warning, in effect until 8:15 p.m., for Salt Lake County.

According to the NWS SLC, “At 5:37 PM MDT., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to being shortly in the warned area. 1 to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

“Some locations that will experience flooding include… West Valley City, West Jordan, South Jordan, Oquirrh, Bingham Canyon Mine, Kearns and Copperton.”

The National Weather Service said flooding could impact “rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

“Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water,” the NWS warning said.

