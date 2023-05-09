Flooding causes ‘devastation’ to Rich County cattle industry

RICH COUNTY, Utah, May 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah agriculture officials used the word devastation Monday to describe the impact of flooding on Rich County’s cattle industry.

Also Monday the National Weather Service renewed a flood warning for the county through May 15.

“The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has received reports of extreme flooding in Rich County along the Bear River causing devastation for ranchers and their livestock,” the department said on Facebook Monday afternoon.

“We understand the extreme pressure and stress that comes with trying to save herds and prevents further damages, so as a reminder, we’d like to encourage producers to keep all receipts and records of incurred costs.”

UDAF said officials are working closely with the ranchers in Rich County and the Department of Emergency Management to address the emerging concerns.

“We will continue to share any updates about flooding and flooding resources as they come in.”

That followed a statement over the weekend by Utah Agriculture Commissioner Craig Buttars calling the flooding possibly the worst ever in the county.

“After many difficult years of drought and an extremely hard winter, these ranchers are now experiencing some of the worst flooding ever seen in Rich County,” Buttars said.

The county population is roughly 2,600, per the 2020 Census, but cattle number close to 40,000, according to officials, number nine in rank among Utah’s 29 counties.

UDAF officials estimate that 20-30 ranches along the Bear River have been impacted by flooding.

“As a result of this emergency, cattle have been evacuated to avoid the rising waters. Water diversion efforts are underway to “create high ground for cattle to stand on.

“Unfortunately, some cattle have been lost. UDAF has not yet determined the total number of cattle lost.”