Flying operations resume at Hill Air Force Base following runway crash

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 388th and 419th Fighter Wings resumed F-35A flying operations at Hill Air Force Base on Tuesday, nearly a week after a runway crash.

“At this point, there is no indication of any additional risk to flying operations after last week’s crash,” the 388th Fighter Wing said in a four-part tweet Tuesday.

An F-35A Lightning II from the active-duty 388th Fighter Wing crashed at approximately 6:15 p.m. Oct. 19 at the north end of the runway at Hill AFB. The pilot, who ejected from the aircraft, was taken to a local hospital for observation and released the same night.

On- and off-base emergency crews responded immediately to the crash, which caused an 8- to 10-acre brush fire that was contained by fire crews from Hill Air Force Base and surrounding communities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Air Force investigates such incidents with a board of officers.

It was the first Air Force F-35A to crash at Hill AFB and the first crash at the Utah base since an F-16 crashed a the Utah Test and Training Range in 2009.

Five F-35s from the 388th Fighter Wing were diverted temporarily to Salt Lake City International Airport.

“The F-35A Lightning II mission at Hill AFB is vital to national defense, and resuming our training is crucial to that mission. The safety of our people and the surrounding communities is our foremost concern,” the statement continues.

“Our maintainers and pilots do a great job, and we have an entire organization of safety professionals dedicated to the task. We’re confident in the ability of our Airmen and this wing to carry out our mission safely as we move forward.

“All of us are thankful for the heartfelt response and care we’ve seen from our local residents around Hill AFB. We’re genuinely grateful for their support of our Airmen and our mission.”

The 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units.