Food truck catches fire en route to Pleasant View celebration

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Those celebrating Pleasant View’s Founders Day on Saturday did so without the World’s Best Corndogs.

The popular corndog vendor announced that one of its trucks caught fire on Interstate 15 in Ogden, forcing the company to cancel its appearance at the Founders Day celebration. No injuries were reported.

“We had to say goodbye to one of our trucks today,” World’s Best Corndogs stated on social media. “[The] driver is safe and unharmed.”

World’s Best Corndogs provides food-truck catering in Utah, Nevada and Idaho.

“We appreciate all of the kind messages we have received, and are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused for all of our lovely customers,” the post states.