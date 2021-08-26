Football game between Lone Peak, East high schools cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

SALT LAKE COUNTY/UTAH COUNTY, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Friday football game between East High School in Salt Lake City and Lone Peak High School in Utah County has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

A statement from the Salt Lake City School District said: “This Friday’s football game between East High School and Lone Peak High School has been canceled. A player on the East High team has tested positive for COVID-19, and we are strictly following all health department guidelines. Unfortunately, we will not have players cleared in time for the scheduled game.”

The game will be classified as a “no-contest,” officials said.

The Bountiful vs. Highland high school football game, scheduled for Friday, Aug.13, was also canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Salt Lake City School District spokeswoman Yándary Chatwin confirmed to Gephardt Daily a Highland high school football player came to practice Wednesday, Aug.11, then tested positive the next day.

The game was to be the first of the re-branded Bountiful Redhawks after the school announced their new mascot name in April.