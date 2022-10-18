Feds stand up for bats as Halloween approaches

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Halloween will be here before we know it, making it the perfect time to learn about bats, says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Though often feared and loathed as sinister creatures of the night, bats are vital to the health of our environment and our economy,” the agency said in its treatise on the little vampires posted Monday.

They seek understanding of the essential bat, the threats they face and conservation efforts.

“Few of nature’s animals are as misunderstood as bats. We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service want to set the record straight and help others understand the importance of bats.”

Highlights include:

A single bat can eat up to 3,000 insects in a single night.

Bats’ devouring of pests prevents an estimated $1 billion a year in crop damage and pesticide costs in the American corn industry alone.

Bats are the sole pollinator for the agave plant, a key ingredient in tequila.

For the full homage to bats click here.

https://www.fws.gov/story/bats-are-one-most-important-misunderstood-animals