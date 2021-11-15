For Richfield police, Monday morning letdown involves ladder, treed bear

RICHFIELD, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — No, you were not “seeing things” Monday morning, Richfield residents.

“Yes, there is a bear in a tree here in town,” said a social media post issued by the Richfield Police Department.

“Wildlife officials are on scene and will be trying to capture her. Please stay away from 100 East and 280 South.”

That first post went up at 8:54 a.m.

Photo two went up at 11:03 a.m., and showed a an apparently sedated bear being lowered to the ground by a thin rope.

Photo three, posted moments later, showed a totally relaxed bear having a muzzle and collar adjusted by one of several concerned workers, gathered close and attending to its needs.