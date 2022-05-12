Formal automobile homicide charges filed against man accuse hitting mother, toddler, fleeing scene

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Jack Keith Archibald has been formally charged with criminal automobile homicide and driving under the influence after an accident that killed a pregnant woman and left her toddler daughter with critical injuries including a brain bleed.

Libbie Allan, 23, died on May 3 after being struck by Archibald’s vehicle, which prosecutors say drove onto the sidewalk before striking her and her young daughter, police say.

Archibald, 53 and a West Valley City resident, faces charges of:

Two counts of criminal homicide, automobile homicide, a second-degree felony (likely to be amended if the child survives)

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at serious injury accident, a third-degree felony

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony

Failure to operate vehicle on the right side of the roadway, an infraction

Driving on the sidewalk, an infraction

A probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department says that at about 11:26 a.m. on May 3,officers were called to the scene, near 925 E. 1700 South.

The driver, later identified as Archibald, had been driving east on 1700 South “when he veered across the oncoming lanes of traffic, went over a curb onto a lawn where he hit two people, L.A., a pregnant woman, and C.A., a minor, before continuing on through some bushes and an iron fence before stopping,” Archibald’s probable cause statement says.

Crash data obtained with a warrant for the car, a white 2016 Ford Fusion, indicated that Archibald “exited the vehicle after the crash then got back in and drove away about 90 seconds later.”

Video from a nearby residence recorded Allan’s husband repeatedly for someone to call 911, “and Jack Keith Archibald can be heard saying ‘I’m gonna try and drive out to the street’ before the car drives away,” the statement says.

Mother and child were transported to an area hospital, where the Libbie Allan was pronounced dead and her daughter remains under doctors’ care after a brain bleed diagnosis, says the probable cause statement, filed on May 11.

Allan’s autopsy revealed she was approximately 17 weeks pregnant. The fetus also died as a result of the injuries to its mother.

A GoFundMe account for medical and funeral costs of the victims can be viewed here.