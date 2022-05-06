Former 3-term Washington County Sheriff Cory Pulsipher dies

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Former three-term Washington County Sheriff Cory Pulsipher has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer, county officials announced Thursday.

Pulsipher served in law enforcement in Washington County for more than 35 years before retiring in December, according to a Washington County Facebook post.

“His love for the people of Washington County and his efforts to serve and protect them were unparalleled,” the post states.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Pulsipher family, Sheriff Pulsipher’s wife, Cathy Pulsipher, and their children and grandchildren,” the sheriff’s office states in a news release.

“Sheriff Pulsipher leaves a legacy of devotion to his family, his faith, and his community. With more than 35 years of dedicated public service, he will be forever remembered for his tireless commitment to the people of Washington County,” the release states.

The sheriff’s office described Pulsipher as a “leader, mentor, fisherman, devoted husband, father and grandfather.”

“Sheriff Pulsipher guided our agency through both great and difficult times and did so with poise, dignity, steadfastness, and a friendly smile. Sheriff Pulsipher fostered lasting relationships with all those he came in contact with. He will truly be missed by all those who had the privilege of interacting with him,” the release states.