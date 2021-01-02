Former BYU Basketball coach Dave Rose suffers stroke

UTAH, Jan. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Brigham Young University head basketball coach Dave Rose has suffered a stroke, the BYU Basketball’s Twitter account says.

“The entire BYU Athletics family wishes to offer its collective faith and prayers in behalf of longtime coach Dave Rose and the Rose family, after Coach Rose suffered a stroke Thursday,” the first of two tweets says.

“Coach Rose is currently stabilized in the hospital,” says the second tweet.

“The Rose family expressed appreciation for the love and support they have received, and would ask for your continued faith and prayers in Coach Rose’s behalf.”

Former BYU star player Jimmer Fredette (2007–2011) praised the fighting spirit of Rose, 63.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with coach and his family right now. He’s one of the best men I know. Such a fighter.”

Rose served as BYU Basketball coach between 2005 and 2019. From 1997 to 2005, he served as assistant coach, after previously coaching at Dixie College (1990–1997 as head coach, 1987–1990 as assistant coach).