Former BYU basketball player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in bicycle accident

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU and Dallas Mavericks basketball player Shawn Bradley has been paralyzed in a bicycle accident in St. George.

“Shawn Bradley released the first public details today of the accident that he suffered on Jan. 20,” said a press release from the Dallas Mavericks.

“Bradley, the 7’6” former NBA player with the Dallas Mavericks, was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle a mere block from his home in St. George. The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.”

Bradley, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spent two years performing missionary work in Australia after his freshman year at Brigham Young University, the news release said.

“Following his mission, Bradley was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as the number two pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, but he spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Mavericks,” the press release said. “His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia. Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball.”

He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety, the press release said.

“Bradley asked to convey his deep appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received from family, friends and fans,” the press release added. “Their support has energized his recovery and bolstered his confidence that he will manage the long process ahead successfully. He does not plan to issue further public updates, preferring to devote his full concentration on his rehabilitation.”

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said: “We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

Donnie Nelson, general manager of the Mavericks, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life.”