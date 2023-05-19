Former BYU professor accepts plea deal in sexual abuse of 3 students

PROVO, Utah, May 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Brigham Young University associate professor charged with sexually abusing three students has pleaded no contest to reduced charges.

Michael James Clay, 48, of Springville, was charged in June 2020 with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, for allegedly touching students inappropriately in January-February 2020 while working in BYU’s geography department.

On May 8, Clay pleaded no contest to three class A misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, one for each student.

Clay would serve no jail time under the terms of his plea deal, which instead calls for 24 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and completion of a sexual boundaries course. The deal also stipulates no contact with the victims.

Clay’s statement filed in Provo’s 4th District Court says he “intentionally touched the buttocks of three adult women.”

“It was under circumstances I should have known it would cause affront or alarm,” it concludes.

Clay is scheduled to be sentenced June 23. Judge Sean Petersen still could impose up to a year in jail and/or up to a $2,500 fine for each charge at sentencing.

Clay was no longer employed by BYU when charges were filed in June 2020.

Charging documents say the illegal touching took place in his Provo office and his vehicle.