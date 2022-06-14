Former church Primary teacher accepts plea deal in 2018 case of sexual abuse of child

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sean David Sund, arrested in 2018 for five counts of first-degree felony sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl, has accepted a plea deal in the case, admitting guilt to one of the charges, which has been downgraded to a second-degree felony.

Sund, now 49, was arrested in June of 2018 after a West Jordan Police officer interviewed the child at the Salt Lake County Children’s Justice Center, according to a police statement released at the time.

“Sean has sleepovers on a regular basis with children, most of which are from his LDS branch,” said a statement issued by West Jordan police shortly after Sund’s arrest. “At the time of the abuse, Sean was the Primary teacher in his branch.”

The victim described incidents in which she said Sund put his hands or “private parts” on her, over and under her clothing.

Sund was interviewed in the presence of family members, at his request, the statement said.

“Sean confessed to two occasions of abuse, which were very similar to incidents described by the victim,’ the statement said.

A relative of the child told the officer Sund “was trusted by all of the parents to have children left in his care and custody.”

In a plea deal document filed on Friday, Sund said he understood the sentence for the second-degree sexual abuse of a child charge was one to 15 years, with a fine of zero to $10,000.

Sund’s sentencing is set for Sept. 1.