Former Gov. Herbert to speak at Dixie State commencement

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Gary Herbert, the 17th governor of Utah, will be the featured speaker at Dixie State University’s 110th Commencement Ceremony, it was announced Tuesday.

During the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on May 7 in Greater Zion Stadium on the DSU campus, Herbert will address the university’s 2,273 degree candidates. Among the candidates for graduation are 25 master’s candidates, 1,212 baccalaureate candidates, 773 associate candidates and 263 certificate candidates.

“We are honored that former Governor Herbert is joining us in celebrating Dixie State University graduates and sharing his insights at our 110th Commencement Ceremony,” Dixie State President Richard B. Williams said in a prepared statement.

“Through his experience as governor and a successful professional, he has accumulated a wealth of knowledge that will greatly benefit our graduates as they go on to contribute to our community and the workforce. Our students have gained second-to-none active learning experiences, and I am excited to see the positive impacts they are going to continue to have on Southern Utah and beyond.”

Herbert, a Utah County native, served as the governor of Utah from 2009 to 2021. During his tenure, his focus was on economic development, education, energy and efficiency in government.

The commencement processional will begin at 8 a.m. on May 7 and the ceremony will start immediately following the processional. To learn more about Dixie State University’s 110th Commencement Ceremony, visit dixie.edu/commencement.