Former Jazz great Mark Eaton dead at 64

PARK CITY, Utah, May 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — There is terribly sad news for the Utah Jazz and their fans Saturday with the news retired Jazz legend Mark Eaton had died unexpectedly.

Eaton, 64, passed away Friday night while on a bike ride not far from his home, according to sources close to the investigation.

First responders were dispatched to a residence on Long Rifle Road at 8:15 p.m. with reports of a man in full arrest. A medical helicopter was called in, but before the chopper could arrive the decision was made to take Eaton by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Drafted by the Jazz in 1982, the beloved 7 foot 4 inch Jazz center was a top NBA defensive player and spent his entire pro basketball career in Utah.

The news comes while the Jazz are in the middle of a first round playoff battle against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team is scheduled to play Saturday night in Memphis.

Eaton’s ascent to the top ranks of the NBA is a true Cinderella story. In 1977, at age 21, he was working as an auto mechanic with no real basketball experience when he was discovered by an assistant coach from Cypress College, whose car he was repairing. The coach recruited Eaton to play ball at the community college level where he soon showed great potential. Gaining the attention of NBA scouts he was a fifth round draft pic by the Phoenix Suns in 1979. Eaton, however, opted to stay in college, transferring to U.C.L.A.

In 1983, the Utah Jazz under coach Frank Layton took a chance of Eaton, who ultimately emerged as one of strongest defensive players in NBA history. A notorious shot-blocker, Eaton still holds the record for highest average number of blocks per game swatting 3.5 shots per contest over a ten year span, a total of 3,064 shots overall.

After his 1993 retirement, Eaton provided worked as an analyst and provided color commentary about the Jazz on local TV. He also covered the University of Utah’s men’s basketball team.

Outside of basketball, Eaton was part owner of the popular Tuscany Restaurant in Salt Lake City, and was also a noted motivational speaker.

Eaton is survived by his wife and children.

