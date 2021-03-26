Former Logan masseur sentenced to at least 16 years in prison

LOGAN, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan massage therapist who pleaded guilty last month to seven felonies related to touching clients inappropriately heard his sentence on Thursday.

Freddy Anthony Perales, 58, will spend at least 16 years in the Utah State Prison, even after his plea deal significantly reduced the number of charges against him.

Perales ultimately pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree object rape and four counts of second-degree forcible sexual abuse.

Prior to the plea deal, Perales faced five counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and nine counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

The charges were related to incidents said to have occurred between 2015 and 2020 during massages with clients.

Prosecutors had asked that Perales be sentenced to 18 years to life in the case.