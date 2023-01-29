Former Murray Mayor Dan Snarr charged with spitting on motorist during road-rage incident

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Murray Mayor Dan Snarr has been charged with spitting on another motorist during a road-rage incident in September.

Snarr, who served as Murray’s mayor from 1998 to 2014, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with propelling a bodily substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Police say the altercation between motorists began Sept. 11, 2022, when a vehicle driven by Snarr cut off another vehicle while leaving a gas station near 5300 South and 600 West. The driver then “flipped his middle finger” at Snarr, according to a probable cause statement from the Unified Police Department officer who investigated the incident.

The driver told police Snarr followed him to the area of 800 W. Applegate Drive and began honking his horn, charges state. After both men stopped their cars, Snarr exited his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the other vehicle, police said.

Charging documents say Snarr and the man argued through the driver’s side window, and Snarr tried to get the man to exit his vehicle, at one point putting his arm inside the car window.

“As [the driver] attempted to roll his window up, [Snarr] spit in [his] face,” charges state. “Some of [Snarr’s] spit hit the car window, and the rest landed [his] face and on the glasses that he was wearing,” according to the charges.

Snarr told police the other driver had flipped him off and he “felt he needed to get [the vehicle’s] license plate number to see if there were any other incidents where this person had acted aggressively towards other people,” charges state.

Snarr told police the driver flipped him off again when he walked up to the driver’s side window, according to the charges.

“[Snarr] said that he coughed and some of his spit may have gotten on [the vehicle’s] window,” charges state.

Another motorist also witnessed the honking, arguing and spitting on Applegate Drive, police said.