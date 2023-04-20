Former Olympic skier Jeremy Nobis found dead in Iron County Jail

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former U..S. Olympic skier Jeremy Nobis was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning in the Iron County Jail.

Details on the death were not being released while it’s being investigated by the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Critical Incident Task Force, Dep. J. Ford, on-call spokesman for the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday evening.

“It was his first time in our jail,” Ford said. Nobis had been booked on a failure-to-appear warrant for a driving under the influence charge pending out of nearby Washington County, he said.

Nobis, 52, according to online sources, competed in the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics, in Norway, famous for the Nancy Kerrigan/Tonya Harding figure-skating controversy, and first made the U.S. Olympic Ski Team at age 16.