Former Roy PD officer found guilty of felony child sexual abuse

FARMINGTON, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Roy City Police officer has been found guilty in Davis County of the 2015 aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Ryan Estes, 39, was living in Clinton at the time of the assault, and was tried in Farmington.

Estes’ sentencing date is set for Jan. 3, 2023. The presumptive sentence for the crime is 15 years to life.

Estes later moved to Roy, according to court documents, and he faces trial on four identical charges in Weber County. The Weber County charges stem from alleged incidents between 2015 and 2017.

The crimes were not committed while Estes was on duty, Roy City police officials have said.

Estes’ prosecution in the Weber County case is in the pre-trial stages.