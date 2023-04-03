Former Sandy City Fire captain sentenced in child exploitation case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Sandy City Fire captain has been sentenced to prison.

Clinton McKee, 46, faced multiple charges after evidence was found that he was downloading and distributing child pornography and used hidden cameras to make recordings of local teenage girls changing their clothes.

According to McKee’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Utah Attorney General’s Office, a social media company filed a CyberTipline report regarding McKee’s alleged crimes on Jan. 10, 2022.

Warrants served linked McKee to the IP address. Videos found include one in which a girl, about 5 years old, was sexually assaulted by an adult male. Upon interview, McKee admitted to using social media to view and distribute child pornography to other users.

He also admitted to hiding cameras in a home business where teenage girls would undress, and to recording video of the nude girls, his probable cause statement says, adding that investigators later located those files.

Sentence

McKee accepted a plea deal early this year and has now learned his sentence.

McKee admitted he was guilty of:

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as a second-degree felony, and was sentenced to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison

Six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to zero to five years in prison

Voyeurism committed against a child younger than 14, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 364 days in prison with recommended credit for 385 days served

The judge ordered all the felony charges to be served consecutively.

McKee originally faced 20 charges, but seven voyeurism charges and three charges of sexual exploitation of a juvenile were dismissed with prejudice as part of the deal.