Former school bus driver indicted, ordered detained for alleged arson of bus full of children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man accused of igniting loaded Granite School District buses he was driving has now been indicted and ordered detained.

Michael Austin Ford, 58, he was ordered detained on March 1 after being formally indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 21, according to a statement issued by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

The indictment is for two alleged incidents of arson.

“According to court documents, in February 2022, Ford allegedly set a Granite School District bus on fire that had 42 children inside, and did so while driving in traffic,” the statement says.

“As alleged in court documents, Ford used an ignition device to start a fire on the bus, and was captured on video continuing to drive the bus, despite smoke billowing past his face toward the back of the bus where children were seated.

“In April 2023, Ford was again driving a Granite School District bus in traffic when he was captured on video igniting a fire on the bus. Again, Ford continued to drive the bus with smoke billowing past his face.”

Days after the second incident, Ford was arrested by Granite School District police, and was questioned, but released.

“Ford is charged with two counts of arson of a vehicle of an organization receiving federal funds,” the released statement says. A jury trial is scheduled for April 29, 2024.

A U.S. District Court judge will preside in the trial, to be held in the District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case, to be tried by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Thorpe, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.