Former Senators Mitt Romney, Joe Manchin join CRFB financial think tank

March 20 (UPI) — The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget financial think tank has added former U.S. Sens. Mitt Romney and Joe Manchin to its Board of Directors.

In a press release, CRFB announced Wednesday that Romney, R-Utah, and Manchin, I-W.V., have joined the company in its “effort to improve the nation’s finances.”

The CRFB is self-described as “a non-partisan, non-profit organization committed to educating the public on issues with significant fiscal policy impact.”

CRFB’s president said in the release that “both of these men distinguished themselves during their time in the Senate as leaders who were willing to prioritize fiscal responsibility and confront the trade-offs needed to improve our out-of-control national debt.”

Romney and Manchin are not the only notable former political figures to join the CRFB board, as former Sens. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., and Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., are among its membership, as is former congressman and governor of Ohio John Kasich and former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta.