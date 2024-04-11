Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson dies at 84

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson has died at age 84.

Wilson’s death was announced in a family statement released Thursday morning.

“Holly Mullen, wife of former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson, and the Wilson family have shared that Ted passed away today at age 84 due to congestive heart failure and Parkinson’s disease,” says a statement issued by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “The family is planning a memorial, and details will be released at a later time.”

Wilson, a Democrat, served as mayor from 1976 through 1983.

“Ted Wilson passed today surrounded by family. As the eternal optimist, he loved people and they loved him back. We are honored that his memory will live on in the legacy he built as Salt Lake City Mayor, through the countless people he has taught and mentored, his decades of humanitarian service, and his mountaineering accomplishments.

“Ted’s lifetime priorities were his family and public service. He built and nurtured many deep and meaningful friendships and would remind us all to ‘never sweat the small stuff.'”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox ordered that the U.S. and Utah flags be flown at half-staff at all state facilities in recognition of Wilson’s service beginning at sunset Saturday.

“Ted Wilson devoted most of his life to public service. As a Utah National Guardsman, Salt Lake City’s mayor, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics and a trusted advisor to Gov. Gary Herbert, Ted always put people over politics,” Cox said. “Abby and I are grateful for his devotion to our state and we express our deepest sympathies to his family.”