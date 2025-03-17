Former Tremonton Fire Chief makes first court appearance in child exploitation case

OGDEN, Utah, March 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Tremonton Fire Chief Ned Brady Hansen, who was fired after files of illegal child pornography were allegedly found in his possession, made his first Weber County court appearance Monday morning in the courtroom of Judge Reuben Renstrom.

Hansen, 54, spoke his name but let his attorney do the rest of the talking. Hansen was arrested after a search warrant was served on Jan. 27 of this year on his residence and electronic devices.

Videos recovered by investigators in Box Elder County included minors engaged in illegal sex acts, according to court documents. Hansen faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Hansen was later released on bail by Box Elder County Justice Court Judge Kevin Christensen, who investigators say they have since discovered had a personal relationship with Hansen and an alleged common interest in child pornography. Investigators believe the two shared illegal images, Christensen’s affidavit says.

Judge Kevin Christensen in photo from utcourtsgov

Christensen, 64, was arrested on Feb. 28, and charged with enticing a minor as a second-degree felony; enticing a minor as a third-degree felony; two counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a third-degree felony

On March 3, Hansen was booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility, and ordered held without bail. On March 6, Christensen was booked into the Davis County jail and also was ordered held without bail.

During Hansen’s remote court appearance on Monday, Judge Renstrom said he was not comfortable hearing Hansen’s case due to Hansen’s possible future co-defendant, presumably Christensen.

Renstrom suggested moving Hansen’s appearance to the 2 p.m. Thursday docket of Judge Joseph Bean. Hansen’s attorney agreed to the Thursday hearing before Bean, at which a request for Hansen to be released on bail will be addressed.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as Hansen’s and Christensen’s cases develop.