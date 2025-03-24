Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love dead at 49

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Mia Love, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress as a member of the GOP has died at age 49.

Word of the former U.S. Representative’s death was announced by her family Sunday on social media. She had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer three years ago.

Love represented Utah’s 4th Congressional District from 2015 to 2019; she was elected mayor of Saratoga Springs in 2010.

After leaving Congress, she joined CNN as a political commentator and was a rotating host on ABC’s The View.

Love’s family posted the following tribute to her on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family.

“In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward.

“We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences.

“We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also remembered Love in a Sunday night post on Facebook.

“Abby and I are heartbroken by the passing of our dear friend Mia Love.

“A true trailblazer and visionary leader, Mia inspired countless Utahns through her courage, grace, and unwavering belief in the American dream.

“Her legacy leaves a lasting, positive impact on our state.

“We will miss her deeply.”

On March 1, 2025, Love’s daughter, Abigale, revealed on X that her mother’s illness was no longer responding to treatment.

Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter Abigale. Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer. Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I am building an archive of special memories with Mia. Please send your pictures, videos and memories to me at [email protected]

Love had been married to Jason Love since 1998. She had three children, daughters Alessa Lincoln and Abigale and son Peyton; and one granddaughter.

Funeral arrangements have yet to announced.