Former UTA employee sentenced to 364 days in jail, restitution for theft of $2.3M in fares

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah Transit Authority employee David Leroy Healy was sentenced Thursday to 364 days in the Salt Lake County for stealing more than $2.3 million while on the job.

Healy, 56, had access to customer fare money through his job. On Feb. 7 of this year, he plead guilty to reduced charges of:

Pattern of unlawful activity a second-degree felony

Misuse of public funds a third-degree felony

Additional charges dismissed as part of a plea deal were:

Money laundering, a second-degree felony

Six additional counts of misuse of public money, a third-degree felony

As part of the sentence, Healy was also ordered to make restitution.

“With this prosecution, we recover more than $2 million for our victims and taxpayers,” says a statement released by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office.

Part of the plea agreement includes restitution for the stolen money:

$191,215.21 held in accounts at Mountain America Credit Union

$649,837.46 contained in various accounts at Cyprus Credit Union

$1,478,794.00 contained in an escrow account at Zion’s Bank

2015 Dodge Ram 1500

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Coin Collection

Ruger Revolver

UTA Employee Retirement Pension

ROUGH TOTAL $2,319,846.67 (some items still need appraisal)

“Public institutions belong to the people. In this case, a government employee violated the public trust, that trust has been restored and the defendant held accountable in court,” said District Attorney Sim Gill, in a released statement.

“The purpose of government is to do good and provide a service, it is not a personal piggy bank for a dishonest employee. I would like to thank the attorneys, officers, and citizens who worked to ensure justice was done.”

Background

Healy, of Taylorsville, was investigated after police received a report in September of 2019 that Healy, who worked at UTA‘s fare office, was arriving home with buckets of coins, and exchanged coins for cash at a Walmart.

An investigation documented multiple instances of Healy taking larges amounts of fare money belonging to UTA, and using it for his personal benefit over a period of at multiple years, his probable cause statement says.