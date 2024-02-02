Former Utah Attorney General Jan Graham dead at 74

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Jan Graham, former two-term Utah Attorney General and the only woman to ever hold the office, has died.

She was also the last Democrat elected to statewide office, Attorney General Sean Reyes noted Thursday in a homage posted online. “Beyond these unique and significant milestones, she was a dedicated public servant and substantive lawyer who championed noteworthy causes as attorney general that continue to benefit many in Utah.”

Graham passed away Jan. 29 at age 74 at her home in St. George after a ten-year battle with cancer.

Reyes said his office pays tribute to Graham’s life and public service career with deep respect and gratitude. “Like the recent loss of Justice O’Connor was for America, the passing of Attorney General Jan Graham is a titanic loss for Utah’s legal community and our extended Utah AG family.”

Graham served with distinction as Utah’s Solicitor General in 1990 and then as Utah’s twice-elected Attorney General from 1993 to 2001. “As Attorney General, she vigorously defended Utah’s laws and the independence and integrity of the AG’s Office.”

Graham guided Utah’s role as part of groundbreaking national litigation and settlements with large tobacco companies to protect the health and safety of all Utahns, the press release said in listing Graham’s milestones. She also laid the foundation for much of the success Utah has achieved with programs like the Children’s Justice Centers. Graham made the tough choices that came with the job in difficult police, litigation and prosecution decisions with strength, grace, consistency and compassion.

“On an even more personal note,” Reyes said, “I credit Graham for recruiting and training some amazing professionals who still serve in our office and many who have retired .”

“On behalf of the entire Utah Office of the Attorney General, past and present, we convey our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of former Utah Attorney General Jan Graham upon her recent passing.”

No public viewing or service is planned currently. Her obituary: