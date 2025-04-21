Former Utah Boy Scout leader faces 42 felony sexual abuse charges

KEARNS, Utah, April 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Boy Scout leader has been arrested for 42 alleged crimes classified by Unified police as felonies, all related to sexual abuse or child exploitation.

Charles Sheldon Bates, 61, was arrested for the alleged crimes of:

Seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, a first-degree felony

10 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony

20 counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony

Four counts of sodomy/forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

“There are numerous victims who have reported abuse from the defendant,” says an arrest document filed by an officer of the Unified Police.

The alleged assaults took place primarily at the Bates’ former residence in Kearns, at the Kearns community pool, or during Boy Scout trips, the statement says. Some reportedly took place in Bates’ vehicle.

The four victims referenced in Bates’ arrested document says the abuse happened when they were between the ages of 11 and 17.

Several photo CDs showing nude boys were provided to law enforcement. The CDs, identified as belonging to Bates, contained 134 illegal images classified as child sexual abuse, the statement says.

Two victims told investigators Bates “manufactured child sexual abuse material.”

Bates, arrested Thursday, April 17, is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system.