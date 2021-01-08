Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert encourages unity after Washington D.C. violence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert took to Twitter Thursday evening to encourage unity after the violent events that unfolded in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Herbert tweeted: “As I reflect on yesterday’s horrific events, my hope and prayer for us as Americans and Utahns is that we come together with a resolve to do and be better. We need to focus on treating each other with more civility and respect. I often speak of the importance of tone.

“We saw yesterday why tone matters. Words matter. Diplomacy matters. Character matters. Humility matters. Compromising matters. Inclusivity matters. Values matter. And they might even matter more than policy.”

Former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman also released a statement via Twitter Thursday.

His statement said, in part: “Our republic was built to be protected and nurtured by citizens of decency, integrity and above all else, selflessness. Our light has been dimmed by repeated reckless behavior encouraged by our President, who has shown time and again he cares more about his own ego and interests than in building trust in our ever-fragile institutions of democracy.

“This anguishing period of history will pass, but it should motivate us and deepen our resolve to lock arms in the spirit of our nation’s founding motto — E Pluribus Unum, where despite our differences, we are one as inheritors of America’s promise, always striving to make a more perfect union with equal justice and opportunity for all.”

