Former Utah Supreme Court Judge Richard C. Howe dies at 97

MURRAY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Utah Supreme Court Judge Richard Cuddy Howe has died at age 97.

Howe, appointed by Gov. Scott M. Matheson, served on Utah’s highest court from 1980 to 2002.

Howe also served 18 years in the Utah State Legislature, including six terms in the Utah House of Representatives (1951-1958 and 1969-1972), and two in the Utah Senate (1972-1978). He also served as a judge in Murray City Court from 1953-1955, and as speaker of the House in 1971 and 1972.

Howe served as Associate Chief Justice of the Utah Supreme Court from 1988 to 1993, and became Chief Justice in March 1998. He retired in 2002.

Howe died Saturday in Murray, his obituary says, adding that funeral services are scheduled for this weekend in the South Cottonwood Ward House, in Murray. See the obituary for full details.