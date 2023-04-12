Former Ute Tavion Thomas charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault in alleged domestic violence incidents

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former University of Utah running back Tavion Thomas faces three felony charges after police say he pulled a knife on his girlfriend and prevented her from leaving a Salt Lake City residence in March.

Thomas, 23, was charged Friday with aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention and two counts of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies, in connection with alleged domestic violence incidents March 4-5.

Police say Thomas had been living with his girlfriend in Salt Lake City on March 4 when the couple got into an argument. The woman told police that Thomas threatened her with a knife and took her phone during the argument, according to charges filed in 3rd District Court.

After telling Thomas she was going to leave, the woman said he took her keys and said she “was not going anywhere,” charges state.

The woman said she asked for her phone back so she could call police, and Thomas, while still holding the knife, said, “You’ll be dead before police arrive. I will take your car and drive it all the way to Dayton,” according to charging documents.

Police say the woman persuaded Thomas they should just go to bed, though “she did not sleep at all because she was afraid” of Thomas, who kept the knife with him in bed.

The next morning, while still holding the knife, Thomas again took the woman’s phone and keys when she was attempting to leave and go to the airport, charges state.

The woman told police Thomas refused to return her phone unless she allowed him to take her to the airport and use the phone to share her location with him, according to charging documents. A witness heard the March 5 argument and helped the woman leave the residence, charges state.

The woman later told police Thomas “had been physically abusive to her throughout their relationship,” charges state. A witness also told police that Thomas “had been exhibiting possessive and controlling behavior toward the victim, leading up to this incident.”

Thomas was arrested April 5 and booked into the Salt Lake County jail, where he is being held without bail.

Thomas played two seasons at Utah in 2021 and 2022, finishing with 1,795 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. He was a All-Pac 12 Conference first-team selection in 2021, when he rushed for 1,108 yards and 21 TDs.

The Dayton, Ohio, native was among the pro prospects invited to audition at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which ran Feb.27-March 6.

Thomas struggled at the combine, finishing with a 63 total score and ranking 24th among running backs, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He had been considered a late-round draft pick or potential free-agent option for teams looking to fill at need at the position.