Former UVU theater instructor booked on a dozen charges involving voyeurism, harassment

OREM, Utah, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man who formerly taught theater arts at Utah Valley University has been booked into the Utah County jail on a dozen charges after a woman alleged he stalked her.

Jarom Christopher Brown, 37, was charged on March 19 on suspicion of two counts of voyeurism, a class A misdemeanor, and 10 counts of electronic communication harassment a class C misdemeanor.

Saratoga Police officials on Feb. 14 received a complaint from a woman who said Brown had been harassing her through electronic communications, his probable cause statement says.

Police contacted Brown, who “provided what he called evidence of (the woman’s) continuing to communicate with him and visit his home after she told him to cease

communication with her.”

Part of his alleged proof was a video recording with sexual content.

“Mr. Brown provided a lengthy text history between Ms. Tomkinson and himself as well as a clip of a video with a date/time stamp of 2020-11-13 09:36:33. Mr. Brown stated the video clip shows (the woman) in his home with him after she told him to cease communications with her. He also stated he still had the clothes she was wearing at the beginning of the video clip which she removed and left at his home.”

The statement says Brown provided a date-stamped video clip “he thought would exonerate him from the electronic communications harassment investigation.”

The video showed a woman behaving in a sexual manner with Brown, and partially disrobing. The woman in the graphic video never faces the camera, the police statement says.

Police contacted the woman to ask if she was the woman in the video, and she came to the police station to view the clip, the probable cause statement says.

The victim said “she believes she is the person in the video because Mr. Brown send at screen shot to her and threatened to send it to (someone she was dating). (the woman) showed the screen shot to police. The screen shot was not a screen shot of the same video clip sent to police from Mr. Brown. The video clip was shown to (the woman) and she

verified she is the female in the video.

The woman told officers she when she received the screen shot from Brown with the threat to send the video to another man she was dating, she told Brown she did not know she was being recorded, “and she did not feel comfortable with him having the video and she told him to delete the video.”

“She did not know Mr. Brown was recording video at anytime they had sexual relations and she never agreed to being recorded at any time,” the statement says. The woman said she had the expectation of privacy.

A statement released by Utah Valley University says Brown is no longer employed there since his resignation. UVU web pages with information on the former theater instructor have been deleted.

Brown’s bail was set at $1,000 bail with the condition he show up for court dates and have no contact with anyone involved in the case.