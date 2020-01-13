Former Wasatch County Search and Rescue team member dies in snowmobiling accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A former Wasatch County Search and Rescue team member has died in a snowmobiling accident.

A Facebook post from Wasatch County SAR Monday afternoon said: “RIP Doug Baker. It is with great sadness that we heard the news of the passing of Doug Baker in a snowmobile accident yesterday in Montana. Doug was a long time member of our Wasatch SAR team spending 15 years in the service of the citizens of Wasatch County. Doug had retired from SAR and moved to Montana a few years ago. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Doug’s family today.”

Doug’s widow Jodie Withers posted on Facebook: “This morning is probably the hardest morning of my life. No more good morning kisses and cuddles, fresh made coffee brewing just for me, and good morning texts. My best friend, soulmate, lover, and partner is gone and my heart is broken.