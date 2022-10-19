Former Weber State star Damian Lillard enters 11th NBA season relaxed, ‘ready to hoop’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The opening of the NBA season feels different the 11th time around, Damian Lillard says.

That’s because Lillard himself is feeling better following surgery in January to correct an abdominal injury that sidelined him for much of last season and had been bothering him for more than four years.

Today the Portland point guard is relaxed, no longer worrying whether he’ll feel well enough to do what’s required to win games for the Trail Blazers.

“I don’t feel any stress when I’m playing,” the former Weber State guard said Tuesday on the eve of the Blazers’ season-opener against the Sacramento Kings.

“I’m not thinking about my body when I’m playing. That’s been the biggest stress for me over the last four and a half seasons. I’d wake up every day and I’m thinking about, ‘How’s my body going to feel?'”

Lillard, who last played a regular-season game Dec. 31, 2021, says the surgery and time off has him feeling better than he has in years.

“I feel ready to hoop,” he said.

Lillard was a two-time Big Sky Conference MVP before foregoing his senior season to become the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He’s the lone Weber State alumnus in the NBA and the most decorated of any player with Utah ties currently in the league.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Lillard also had been one of the more durable players in the league, missing just 38 games through his first nine seasons.

“I think the best ability is availability,” he said. “It’s my 11th season, and that was the first time I ever missed time, and I chose to miss that time because what was happening to me.” Lillard, 32, played just 29 games last season and performed well below the bar the six-time NBA All-Star has set for himself. He averaged 24 points per game, the fewest since his third season in the league, while shooting career-lows of 40.2% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Blazers struggled in Lillard’s absence, finishing 27-55 and failing to making the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons.

Despite his statistical decline and games missed last season, Lillard said he’s not feeling any pressure to prove his abilities to anyone — but he’ll do it anyway.

“I don’t need to prove to anybody anything,” he said, “but I’m prepared to be the best version of myself, and people will see. That’s the bottom line. People will see.”

Utahns in the NBA As the 2022-23 season tips off, Lillard is one of five former college basketball stars in Utah now playing in the NBA — and none of them play for the Utah Jazz. Three former Utes open the season on NBA rosters, including two on the same team. Former University of Utah teammates Kyle Kuzma and Delon Wright reunite this season in Washington, D.C., as members of the Wizards. Another of their teammates at the U., center Jakob Poeltl, begins his seventh season in the NBA and his fifth with the San Antonio Spurs. Former Utah State center Neemias Queta begins his second season with Sacramento Kings, giving the Aggies an NBA representative this season. No former collegiate basketball players at BYU, Southern Utah, Utah Valley, Utah Tech or Westminster College are currently playing in the NBA. Kyle Kuzma Kuzma, now in his sixth NBA season, says he’s enjoying his “fresh start” in Washington, D.C., after being traded from the L.A. Lakers prior to last season as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. “Coming here, it was a fresh start,” Kuzma, 27, told reporters Tuesday. “Just to see how people embraced me, not only in the community, but the fans at [Capital One Arena], the Wizards brass, the organization, my teammates — it was everything. “It was a point and time in my life where I really needed that type of hug. So, yeah, it’s been amazing.” can't wait to have #DCFamily back at @CapitalOneArena on friday 💙 🗣 @kylekuzma

🎟 https://t.co/SOmnaZmHvr pic.twitter.com/0aOUmgWciK — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 18, 2022 It was also a successful season on the court for Kuzma, who averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 and 3.5 assists in 66 games for the Wizards. The 6-9, 221-pound forward is expected to open the season in the Wizards’ starting lineup. Delon Wright Wright joins the Wizards and reunites with his former Utes teammate, Kuzma, after signing a two-year, $16 million deal in July. The 6-5, 185-pound point guard averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while playing 20.6 minutes per game for the Wizards in the preseason. The Wizards become Wright’s seventh team in eight NBA seasons. He spent last season in Atlanta, where he averaged 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists off the bench for the Hawks. Wright, 30, was selected by Toronto with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and spent his first 3 1/2 NBA seasons with the Raptors. Jakob Poeltl Poeltl, 27, returns to the Spurs following the best season of his NBA career. The 7-1, 245-pound center averaged career-highs of 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 61.8% from the floor during the 2021-22 season. Longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised Poeltl’s consistency during the team’s media day, calling his starting center “such a pro.” “He does his work night in and night out — every practice, every shoot-around, every game. We all know that,” Popovich said.