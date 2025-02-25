Fort Duchesne man sentenced after firing gun at partner’s residence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old man, from the Utah Uintah and Ouray Reservation, has been sentenced after he admitted in December to firing a gun at the residence of his domestic partner’s residence.

Kasey Todd Reed, of Fort Duchesne, was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment, and ordered by the court to three years’ supervised release, according to a statement from the Department of Justice, District of Utah.

The sentence, imposed by Senior U.S. District Court Judge David Sam, comes after Reed pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while within Indian Country.

According to court documents, and statements made at Reed’s change of plea and sentencing hearings, on May 30, 2022, Reed was involved in a domestic dispute with his partner, and after being pepper sprayed, Reed threatened to return to the victim’s home to harm her.

Upon his return, Reed pointed a loaded .38 five-shot revolver at the victim’s residence and fired five rounds towards the home that housed multiple occupants as he drove past in his vehicle.

Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti of the District of Utah made the announcement. The case was investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office’s Vernal Resident Agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Pead of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.

People who are threatened with domestic violence are urged to call local police or the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which can be reached at 800-799-7233 (SAFE).