Foster Farms recalls frozen chicken patties shipped to Costco in Utah, 4 other states

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties shipped to Costco distribution centers in Utah and four other states due to possible contamination.

The fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, clear pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The patties were produced Aug. 11 at Foster Farms’ poultry plant in Farmerville, Louisiana, according to the USDA.

The products subject to recall are packaged in 80-ounce plastic bags containing 20 pieces of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat, with a use-by date of Aug. 11, 2023. A label for the possibly tainted products can be viewed here.

Foster Farms officials said the products were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Utah, Arizona, California, Colorado and Washington, and may have been additionally distributed to Costco retail locations.

The problem was discovered following consumer complaints about hard, clear plastic embedded in the patty products with an Aug. 11, 2023, use-by date.

USDA officials say there have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of the product, but inspectors believe the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause injury.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and retailers are urged not to sell them, according to the USDA. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 800-338-8051 or [email protected]