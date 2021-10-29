Four arrested after investigation into drug distribution in SLC, Magna

MAGNA, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in Salt Lake City and Magna.

On Oct. 2, detectives from Unified Police Department’s Magna Precinct began investigating an aggravated robbery, said a news release. The investigation culminated with the service of multiple search warrants on Tuesday.

“The investigation found that the aggravated robbery was connected to the distribution of controlled substances at four residences,” the statement said. “Detectives then wrote, and were granted, four search warrants for those residences.”

The search warrants were simultaneously served by UPD, West Valley City police and Salt Lake City SWAT teams at two addresses in Salt Lake City and two in Magna.

Officers seized 411 THC cartridges, 345 containers of “Dab,” which is a concentrated marijuana product, 5 pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine, 30 suspected fentanyl pills, over $3,000 in “drug proceeds” and a shotgun.

Four arrests were made for aggravated robbery, distribution of controlled substances, violations of probation and parole, and felony warrants.

Arrested were Lorenzo Palmer, 21, Arik Anthony Reynaga, 19, a probation fugitive, Payton Kochendorfer, 25, who was on probation, and Antonio Ruben Reynaga, 23, who was on parole.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera said: “I want to recognize our detectives who conducted a diligent investigation that led to these search warrants. Utilizing the shared resources of the UPD and our neighboring agencies, they were able to coordinate this complex warrant service and take dangerous weapons and narcotics out of our community.”