Four ejected during Washington County motorhome crash; 1 airlifted, 3 transported by ground ambulance

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured in a motorhome crash just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

First responders were dispatched to the incident, on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 28, north of Hurricane, says a statement from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

“Initial reports indicated that a motor home had crashed, ejecting four occupants,” the news release says. “Due to the severity of the incident and the number of patients, two Life Flight helicopters were requested.

“Paramedics on scene stabilized the patients before transporting them to St. George Regional Hospital.

“One patient was airlifted by Life Flight, while the remaining three were transported by ground units M41, M42, and M46. Additional responding units included E43, HR41, L46, and BC43.”

Photo shared by Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the UDOT Incident Management Team also responded to the incident.

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.