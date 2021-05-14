Four go to hospital after near head-on collision in Clinton

CLINTON, Utah, May 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A car-truck collision Thursday evening in Clinton sent occupants of both vehicles to a local hospital.

Sgt. D. Murdock, Clinton Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the collision was nearly head-on.

“It was a two-motor vehicle accident with four transported, two by ambulance and two by personal car,” he said of the accident, which was called in at 7:19 p.m.

Officials responded to the address, near 2200 West and 1300 South.

“The car made a left-hand turn in front of the truck, which went up into the grass.”

Murdock said the people transported by ambulance suffered non-critical injuries, and the people transported by private vehicle went to be checked out as a precautionary measure.