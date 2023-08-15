Four hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after head-on collision in Virgin

VIRGIN, Utah, Aug. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital and three others were transported by ground ambulance after a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Virgin, on State Route 9.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. near milepost 17, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

“A westbound Ford F-150 drifted left into oncoming traffic as the driver fell asleep,” Roden said.

“They hit a Nissan SUV head on. The Nissan had four occupants and all four were transported. Three were in bravo (fair) condition, and one was in critical condition.”

No injuries to anyone in the pickup were reported.

The roadway was closed until about 10 a.m., Roden said.