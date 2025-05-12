Four hospitalized after oil tanker slams through Wellington house, hits elderly residents

WELLINGTON, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An elderly couple was airlifted to an area hospital after a semi tanker rammed into and almost through their house Monday morning.

A juvenile who was sleeping in the front room appeared to be uninjured, but was transported as a precaution.

The incident happened at about 6:20 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol news release says.

“A commercial vehicle pulling a tank trailer loaded with crude oil was traveling eastbound on SR-6 at mile marker 247 through the town of Wellington,” the release says.

Wellington, in Carbon County, is home to a population of about 1,600.

Utah Highway Patrol photo

“The CV (commercial vehicle) left the roadway to the right, colliding with six vehicles which were parked at an auto repair facility. The CV continued through an intersection, a utility pole, a fire hydrant, fencing, and an open field before crashing and coming to a rest in an occupied house.”

A photo from the scene shows the front of the semi visible from the knocked-out back wall.

Utah Highway Patrol photo

“The elderly couple residing in the home were struck by the truck, a 12-year-old male was asleep in the front room and uninjured. The two occupants of the CV were transported to the hospital in Bravo and Charlie condition.

“The adult male, female, and male child were also transported to the hospital. The adult male and female who occupied the residence were later flown by medical helicopter in serious condition.”