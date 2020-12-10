Four injured, 1 critically, in Bountiful collision involving dump truck

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Bountiful City Police responded to a major accident Thursday morning, reportedly caused when a dump truck traveled at a high rate of speed through an intersection, and collided with at least two occupied vehicles, a power pole, then several parked vehicles.

Four people were injured, including one driver critically injured when his car was hit, according to reports. The dump truck driver also was transported to the hospital.

An accident assessment team was called to the scene, and is investigating whether the dump truck’s brakes may have failed.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.