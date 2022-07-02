Four injured, one critically after SUV crashes into Salt Lake City business

SALT LAKE CITY, July 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people have been injured, one critically, after an SUV slammed through the front of a business in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene after the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. near 1170 E. 2100 South. The business is a Famous Footwear, a SLCFD tweet confirmed:

“Car crashed into Famous Footwear. 38-year-old female was pinned under the car. She is conscious and breathing. Officer on scene states car needs to be stabilized inside of the building. Three ambulances requested. One woman and child very minor injuries.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department said four people were injured:

“We have four victims, including the driver of the SUV. One person is in critical condition. A woman and her 7-year-old daughter have minor injuries. The driver of the SUV has minor injuries. Our crash team is responding to investigate.”

The crash is believed to be an accident, another SLCPD tweet says.

“Based on preliminary information from witness statements, we believe the driver mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake. Our crash team is responding to diagram the scene.”