Four Iron County residents arrested on theft, weapons, drug charges after SWAT operation

BERYL, Utah, March 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were arrested Wednesday in a SWAT operation after they were found living in two trailers on property where a stolen skid loader and other stolen vehicles also were located.

The case began on Feb. 27 when the Beryl area owner of a skid loader reported its theft, and told Iron County Sheriff officials there was a skid loader matching the same description on nearby property. Officers took a photo of the nearby skid loader, and the owner identified it as the one stolen from him.

“After more investigation and surveillance of the property, it was found there was a Jeep matching the description of one that was also listed stolen,” say arrest documents filed by the Iron County Sheriff Office.

Last Wednesday, officers served a search warrant for two trailers on the property. In one, they found Robert Clay Wilson, 64. They also found a .380 caliber handgun, a .410 caliber shotgun with a 9-inch barrel.

Wilson, a convicted felon, is barred from weapon ownership, arrest documents say.

“Deputies located a Dodge Ram 3500 that was listed stolen on NCIC,” the ICSO statement says. “They also located a Jeep Wrangler that was listed stolen on NCIC. Keys to both stolen vehicles were on the same ring and located inside of Robert’s trailer.

“Deputies located several pipes and syringes in the trailer. The pipes had burnt residue consistent with methamphetamine. Green leafy material consistent with marijuana was also located inside the trailer.”

On the same property, deputies did a warranted search on a travel trailer occupied by William Scott Johnson, 42.

“Johnson was found to be in a 1998 24 foot Mallard Coachmen travel trailer that was listed stolen in NCIC,” Johnson’s probable cause statement says.

“The Iron Metro Swat team began giving announcements to all individuals inside the compound. William did not comply with orders from deputies until less lethal munitions were used to break a window of the trailer. Inside the trailer, deputies located four firearms.

“Inside the trailer on the table, deputies located a ‘bubbler’ consisting of a glass pipe and a plastic jar that had burnt residue consistent with the use of methamphetamine. Next to the ‘bubbler’ was a white paper roll with green leafy material consistent with marijuana that had been burnt.”

Johnson, a convicted violent felon, is also barred from owning weapons, the statement says.

“After Miranda rights were read to William, he admitted to owning the firearms and the trailer. He admitted to buying and being given methamphetamine and marijuana by other individuals on the property, as well as his use of the controlled substances.”

Kendra Desoto, 51, was found in the trailer with the bubbler, with husband Johnson, arrest documents say.

“After Miranda rights were read to Kendra, she admitted to the use of methamphetamine and marijuana,” her charging documents say. “She also admitted to hearing the commands from law enforcement, and stayed in the trailer.”

Lisa Damarto, 54, also on the property, was also arrested. Her bail was set at $1,000, while the other three arrested were ordered held without bail.

Here is the list of charges:

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of:

Two counts of receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Two counts of purchase, transfer, possess, use of firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of:

Four counts of purchase, possession, use of firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Theft by receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Desoto was arrested on suspicion of:

Possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Damarto was arrested on suspicion of: